Jon Gruden Listed As ‘Big Wildcard’ Candidate For Indiana Hoosiers Football Gig: REPORT

Jon Gruden at Indiana? Hmm…

The Super Bowl-winning head coach hasn’t been in football ever since alleged racist and homophobic emails were leaked out to the press, resulting in him being nixed as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach during the 2021 campaign.

Well, a little over two years after the scandal (?) took him out of the NFL, his name has all of a sudden popped up in regards to the Indiana University football gig.

Tom Allen, who was the Hoosiers head coach for eight years, was fired from his post Sunday. With the team, Allen compiled a 33-49 record, clinching three bowl berths along the way going 0-3 in those games. His best season was an eight-win campaign in 2019.

With the open position, Gruden is now being branded as a “big wildcard candidate” and also has a good number of big figures associated with the school that are supporting him, according to The Athletic. Other coaches that were mentioned were Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Jon Gruden rumors swirl in Indiana University coaching search https://t.co/0rtoieRcEd pic.twitter.com/9KtOx3Bvkd — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2023

With how high-profile of a coach Jon Gruden is and having a Super Bowl ring on his finger, I have an extraordinarily hard time seeing him becoming the next head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, but what the hell?

It’s 2023 and crazier things have happened, and with it almost being 2024, you know things are gonna get crazier.

So … why not?