Chiefs Superfan Pleads Guilty To 11 Bank Robberies, Must Return Mahomes Portrait

A Chiefs superfan known as “Chiefsaholic” pleaded guilty Wednesday to a string of bank robberies, or attempted robberies, and could be facing 50 years in jail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri.

Xaviar Babudar is facing 50 years in prison and half a million in restitution fees after admitting to a spree of 11 robberies or attempted bank robberies across seven states, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In addition to the $532,675 he’ll be forced to pay in restitution, Babudar will also have to forfeit an autographed painting of Patrick Mahomes he owns, the attorney’s office said.

“Babudar walked into a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma, demanded money, and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma said. “Babudar posed a serious danger and risk to the public. I am thankful for the efforts of the Bixby Police Department, the FBI, and federal prosecutors in holding him accountable.”

I am crying laughing imagining this dude robbing a bank in a full mascot costume. While there’s no evidence to show that’s actually what happened, I’m gonna go ahead and continue to picture it anyway because it’s just that funny.

While the overall situation is highly comical, the nature of some of Babudar’s purported crimes are no laughing matter. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Allegedly Sets Strict Rule For Travis Kelce And For Once I Agree With The Polarizing Couple)

Prosecutors said that during one of his robbery attempts, Babudar apparently pointed a pistol at a bank employee and told him he would shoot him in the face if he didn’t give Babudar $150,000, News On 6 reported.

While that gun actually turned out to be a non-lethal CO2 pistol, according to News On 6, the bank employee didn’t know that at the time, which doubtlessly must have been a harrowing experience.

As if this story couldn’t get more ridiculous, Babudar’s lawyer gave an all-time post-plea press conference touting his clients resiliency.

“If I know anything about Xavier, and if Chiefs Kingdom knows anything about Chiefsaholic, we know that he doesn’t give up. We know that if he stumbled, and he fell, he didn’t let his knee touch the ground. And that’s because he’s capable of doing a great thing. And he knows that there’s still hope.”

I have tried to stay away from ChiefsAholic news but his lawyer’s opening comments today are just… Just watch.. pic.twitter.com/NqtNJ3j3Qv — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 28, 2024

Truly inspiring. If I ever rob 11 banks some day, I can only pray my lawyer is this loyal and eloquent on my behalf.