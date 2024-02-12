Mahomes Gives Glory To God Immediately Following Super Bowl Win

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave all the glory to God immediately following his third Super Bowl win, video shows.

“I’ve just got to give God the glory, man. He challenged us to make us better, and I’m proud of my guys, man,” Mahomes said in an on-field interview. “This is awesome. It’s legendary.”

Patrick Mahomes gives God the glory after winning the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4PDGDdpLxb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 12, 2024

Mahomes’ Herculean effort propelled his Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime and earned him Super Bowl MVP, his third time winning the award.

He threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns and also added 66 yards on the ground, according to ESPN, in an instant classic of a game. (RELATED: Super Bowl Streaker Gets Instantly Mobbed By Security)

Mahomes’ opposite signal caller, Brock Purdy, has also been vocal about his faith in the days leading up to the game. “I believe that Jesus Christ did come down and die for my sins and rose again,” Purdy told the press, according to a video posted to Twitter by Daily Christian Tweets.

“I believe that Jesus Christ did come down and die for my sins and rose again.” – San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/74iHXeE872 — Daily Christian Tweets (@JesusSavesUs777) January 21, 2024

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the two QBs who got the farthest this year are vocally and concertedly open about their faith. People who don’t shy away from God tend to do better in life.

It’s also just awesome to see the guy who, at this point, is almost unquestionably the best player in the league pay homage to his God and stay so humble. Say what you will about the Chiefs and the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift circus, Mahomes is the man.