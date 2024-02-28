Editorial

Taylor Swift Allegedly Sets Strict Rule For Travis Kelce And For Once I Agree With The Polarizing Couple

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Megastar Taylor Swift allegedly set a new rule for beau Travis Kelce that says he can no longer go to strip clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Swift allegedly implemented the ban after she saw a November photo of Kelce sporting a t-shirt from the famous Las Vegas strip club “Crazy Horse 3” after a Chiefs win over division rival Raiders in Las Vegas, the Daily Mail reported.

Kelce is apparently “fine” with the alleged rule, according to the Daily Mail, and in my opinion, of course he should be.

I’ve been to strip clubs. I’m not morally opposed. But I don’t believe they’re a place for a man in a committed relationship.

Kelce, who had apparently been a frequent haunt of a good titty bar in his day, is likely gearing up for a marriage run with Swift. The pair are 34-years-old and entering a time where, if they do want to have kids and raise a family, they should probably start thinking about it soon.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The alleged decision to impose a set of rules seems to indicate they’re trending away from the realm of casual dating and into the arena of a long-term commitment. (RELATED: CONSPIRACY FOR THE AGES? — Is The NFL Blocking Release Of Audio To Protect Their Liberal Darling?)

Kelce could have any old Instagram floozie he wants. If he just wanted a piece of arm candy and a lady to keep his bed warm at night, I’m sure he could put out the call for 1000 different women who would be happy to let him party at all the strip clubs his little heart desires. But that’s not what he chose.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Like her or not, Swift is a respectable woman who has obviously made quite a career for herself. If this is the standard she wants to set then Kelce should happily oblige.