Taylor Swift Allegedly Sets Strict Rule For Travis Kelce And For Once I Agree With The Polarizing Couple

Megastar Taylor Swift allegedly set a new rule for beau Travis Kelce that says he can no longer go to strip clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Swift allegedly implemented the ban after she saw a November photo of Kelce sporting a t-shirt from the famous Las Vegas strip club “Crazy Horse 3” after a Chiefs win over division rival Raiders in Las Vegas, the Daily Mail reported.

Travis Kelce Wears Vegas Strip Club Shirt, Not Afraid to Be Himself Travis Kelce wearing a strip club shirt might raise an eyebrow for some — but the dude isn’t batting an eyelash at all … which says a lot about how solid his relationship is with Taylor Swift. The KC Chiefs … pic.twitter.com/fOIWdM0Wtb — Let’s Talk About Dis Shidd (@MrsBarnesII) November 28, 2023

Kelce is apparently “fine” with the alleged rule, according to the Daily Mail, and in my opinion, of course he should be.

I’ve been to strip clubs. I’m not morally opposed. But I don’t believe they’re a place for a man in a committed relationship.

Kelce, who had apparently been a frequent haunt of a good titty bar in his day, is likely gearing up for a marriage run with Swift. The pair are 34-years-old and entering a time where, if they do want to have kids and raise a family, they should probably start thinking about it soon.

The alleged decision to impose a set of rules seems to indicate they’re trending away from the realm of casual dating and into the arena of a long-term commitment. (RELATED: CONSPIRACY FOR THE AGES? — Is The NFL Blocking Release Of Audio To Protect Their Liberal Darling?)

Kelce could have any old Instagram floozie he wants. If he just wanted a piece of arm candy and a lady to keep his bed warm at night, I’m sure he could put out the call for 1000 different women who would be happy to let him party at all the strip clubs his little heart desires. But that’s not what he chose.

Like her or not, Swift is a respectable woman who has obviously made quite a career for herself. If this is the standard she wants to set then Kelce should happily oblige.