Federal Appeals Court Lets Red State’s Child Sex Change Ban Take Effect

A federal appeals court allowed Indiana’s child sex change ban to take effect Tuesday.

The order, issued by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, lifts a June 2023 injunction by the United States District Court of the Southern District of Indiana against the law. Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the legislation banning child sex changes in the state in April 2023. (RELATED: The Supreme Court Could Decide The Future Of Child Sex Change Bans)

“Our commonsense state law, banning dangerous and irreversible gender-transition procedures for minors, is now enforceable following the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeal’s newest order. We are proud to win this fight against the radicals who continue pushing this horrific practice on our children for ideological and financial reasons,” Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, said Tuesday in a statement.

The injunction was previously issued under the presumption that the law may violate the First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment.

Almost 23 states in the U.S. have passed bans on child sex changes or other transgender procedures, including Montana, Idaho, Utah, and North Dakota, among others. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order implementing a child sex change ban in January after vetoing a similar bill, a move that was overrode by the legislature.

“This ruling is beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development for thousands of transgender youth, their doctors, and their families. As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Indiana to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Indiana is made a safer place to raise every family,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana wrote Tuesday in a press release.

“Hoosiers who are too young to drive shouldn’t be subjected to these permanent and drastic procedures. Proud of our state for leading the way!” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said when the law was passed.

