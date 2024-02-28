US

NY Catholic Arts Center Cancels Planned ‘Kinky’ Improv Workshop Featuring ‘Divine Feminine Sexual Shaman’: REPORT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: People react to Billy Porter's singing during the funeral of transgender community activist Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Gentili's funeral was the first time that St. Patrick's Cathedral held a funeral mass for a transgender person. Later the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York denounced the hosting of the funeral, saying it was unaware of the identity of the deceased when it agreed to host the service.

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Benjamin Szwediuk Contributor
A Catholic Arts Center in New York has canceled a series of workshops entitled “Improv for Kinky People” after the organizers “did not disclose the nature of the event,” according to a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York.

Catholic media outlet The Pillar was the first to break the story on the event, which was scheduled to take place at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture on March 4, 6 and 9. However, according to The Archdiocese of New York, the workshops were canceled before the original report went to press, and the Eventbrite page that was selling tickets for them has since been taken down, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese told the outlet.

The event was reportedly organized by Canadian-based Dominatrix “Mistress Diamondblu,” who describes herself as a “Divine Feminine Sexual Shaman,” and was set to feature a series of explicit kink-themed classes she describes on her website as, “a three-day Introspective Spiritual Intensive The focus of this hands-on experience is to open up to your full potential, both as an individual and as part of a community. You will learn how to connect with others from a place of deep compassion and empathy. This intensive will teach you to create safe containers and connect with others without an agenda.” (RELATED: Louisiana Priest Arrested After Alleged Threesome On Church Altar)

The archdiocese claims it was initially unaware of the workshops and would be “looking into them,” according to The Pillar. Although the highly sexualized show was swiftly canceled, the canceled event comes just weeks after the New York Catholic church was heavily criticized for hosting a funeral for LGBTQ activist Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.