Richard Lewis Dead At Age 76: REPORT

Beloved comic and famous actor Richard Lewis has reportedly died at the age of 76.

The legendary star, most famous for his role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is one of the most revered actors and comedians in the entertainment industry. He thrilled fans with his talents throughout his long-standing career in Hollywood, and provided endless laughs in his countless stand-up performances, in addition to his television and film roles.

Lewis’s death was confirmed in a statement, Wednesday. The star died peacefully after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night, his publicist told The Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesperson for HBO also issued a statement saying, “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter,” according to People.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Jeff Abraham, Lewis’ publicist, told Deadline.

Lewis’s acting career included a starring role opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the sitcom “Anything but Love” that ran from 1989 to 1992. Some of his other small-screen appearances included “7th Heaven,” “Rude Awakening,” “Blunt Talk” and “Bojack Horseman.” His film credits included 1993’s hit movie, “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” as well as “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2023. He often quipped about the differences between his career and his personal life.

“I’m not a very happy man. I’m thrilled to be alive. I’m grateful for who’s in my life,” he said.

“I’ve got great friends, a great wife, a dog, and I have a great career,” he told the Washington Post during an interview in 2020. (RELATED: ‘We Are Heartbroken’: Gary Sinise Shares Devastating Life Update)

Fans have flooded social media to grieve the loss of the talented star and to remember his astounding contributions as an actor and comedian.

Lewis is survived by his wife.

This story continues to develop and will be updated as details emerge.