Former WWE Star Charged With Wife’s Alleged Murder, Police Say

Former WWE star William “Billy Jack” Haynes was charged Wednesday with the fatal shooting of his wife, police said.

Haynes, 70, was charged with second degree murder for the unlawful use of a weapon following the February 8 shooting of his wife, Jannette Becraft, 85, inside their Portland, Oregon home, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Haynes was in a local area hospital for a condition unrelated to the shooting before being transferred and held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police were called to Haynes’ home shortly after 9:50am on Feb. 8 after receiving reports of shots fired in the neighborhood, according to the PPB. Haynes was eventually taken into custody after a two-hour standoff with Portland’s SWAT, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

“You are now flying with the angels,” Becraft’s daughter wrote in a social media post for her mother, according to the NYP. “They are lucky to have such a beautiful soul. Love you Mom.” Haynes was childhood friends with Becraft’s son, Tod, and married her in 2022, the outlet reported. Becraft was reportedly Haynes’ fourth wife. (RELATED: Ex-Wrestling Legend Identified As Suspect In Homicide Case)

Haynes was a professional wrestler for 15 years, appearing in a slew of different circuits before joining the WWE in 1986, according to the outlet. His most notable grapples reportedly came against legends like Nature Boy Ric Flair and Randy Savage. He is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday, Fox 12 reported.