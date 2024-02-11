Ex-Wrestling Legend Identified As Suspect In Homicide Case

Police in Portland, Oregon said they have identified former WWE Legend William “Billy Jack” Haynes as the main suspect in a homicide that occurred Thursday, KATU2 reported.

Haynes, 70, is suspected of shooting his wife, 85-year-old Janette Becraft, in the city’s Lents Neighborhood, according to a police statement.

Officers said that when they responded to reports of a shooting inside the Lents Neighborhood home Thursday morning around 10 a.m., they requested assistance from a Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and a Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) since they believed Haynes was still armed in the home, KATU2 reported. (RELATED: WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison)

When officers went into the home, they found Becraft dead from gunshot wounds, according to the outlet.

Local residents were ordered to shelter in place as police negotiated with Haynes to surrender, the Daily Beast reported.

Police said that Haynes was safely apprehended but is currently at a local hospital where he is being treated for a medical condition unrelated to the shooting, KATU2 reported.

Haynes is expected to go to jail after being released from the hospital, according to the outlet.

A woman who lives in the same house as Haynes and Becraft told The Oregonian that Becraft suffered from dementia and that she would sometimes help Haynes take care of her.

She added that Haynes had recently returned from a hospital stay due to an accident because he couldn’t be away from Becraft, the Oregonian reported.

Another neighbor told The Oregonian that during an ice storm in January, Haynes cooked food for the neighborhood after a power outage, making sure to check on them and bring them breakfast the next day.

“When I was there and talking with them, everything seemed good,” the neighbor said. “They were so nice.”

Police said charges against Haynes, who wrestled in the WWE between 1986 and 1988, will be revealed once he is released from the hospital and taken to jail.