ICYMI: WOOOO! Ric Flair Gets Icon Treatment In Streaming Feature

The documentary on 16-time World Champion WWE winner dropped in December, and you won’t be able to turn away from watching it once you start.

You’d be forgiven for coughing up glitter after watching even just the trailer for the Peacock documentary “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair,” which chronicles the rise of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair like we’ve never seen him before. Flair, also known as the Nature Boy, is an icon of world wrestling, and was once said to be “bling before bling was bling” by Snoop Dogg, for his avant-garde style and insane spending.

Even for those of us who aren’t serious WWE fans, this documentary is well worth a watch. It’s almost two-hours of non-stop adrenaline rushes and sudden twists that will make you say, “how the heck is this guy still alive?” Oh, and never did I ever think I’d cry three times watching a documentary about wrestling, but surprises like this are what we should all expect from Ric Flair at this point in his career.

Few people will ever survive a plane crash, being struck by lightning, and total organ failure and live to tell the tale. Flair has survived and thrived all three, and probably a lot more that he couldn’t even talk about.

The other side of Flair’s story comes in harsh juxtaposition to the glitz, glamor, girls, and grit of the Nature Boy. He was given up for adoption as a baby, and then sold in a major child trafficking ring to his parents (who had no idea he was stolen as a baby from an orphanage). Raised as an only child, Flair spent what appears to be his whole life looking for the love and adoration from his fans that his parents couldn’t quite understand.

In a throw-away comment in the documentary, Flair describes how he brought his parents to the enormous home he’d purchased with his winning from professional wrestling. Their response? To ask him why he needed so much space. It might not sound like much to some, but perhaps Ric was looking for some type of congratulations, an offer of pride, for a career that might not have been their first choice for their son. (RELATED: ‘Vengeance’ Is The Most Haunting Portrayal Of Modern America You’ll See This Year)

While he expressly credits his intellectual and loving parents for his success, it was fascinating to be invited just slightly into the underlying motivation that cultivated Ric Flair from his birth name of Richard Fliehr. He seriously defines the insane type of success that only America can offer, and he’s clearly not slowing down any time soon.