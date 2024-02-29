The GOAT’s Still Got It! Tom Brady Just Ran A Faster 40-Yard Dash At Age 46 Than He Did When He Was 22

The greatest football player in NFL history, Tom Brady, just ran a faster 40-yard dash at the age of 46 then he did when he ran it at the NFL combine 24 years ago.

Brady‘s dash was hand timed with two stop watches. One recorded his time as 5.12 while the other registered a 5.18. Both times beat his original 2000 NFL Draft Combine time of 5.28

Brady ran the dash in a promotion video for his athletic brand “Nobull” while wearing their shoes in a video he posted to Twitter.

“24 years ago I ran a a 5.28 40-yard dash,” Brady said to open his video.

24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M 😂 @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024

Brady’s business partner Mike Repole added a hilarious joke at the end of the video quipping “if you do that 25 years ago you’d get drafted in the third round.” The Patriots famously selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th pick.

Brady also said he plans on continuing to improve the time. “Next year it’s gonna be faster,” he said.



Wow, the GOAT has still got it. The notoriously healthy Brady takes meticulous care of his body and goes to great lengths to eat healthy … but still. No 5.18 isn’t spectacular. But to be four years shy of 50 and running faster than you did when you were 22 is insane. (RELATED: Fastest NFL Draft Prospect Doesn’t ‘Believe In Space,’ Thinks Flat Earthers Have ‘Valid Points’ — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me)

This video has me hoping Brady might come back for one last ride in the NFL and try to win an eighth Super Bowl. If he really does run a sub five he might have to.

I would love to see him bring back his drive and competitive fire for another NFC team and get one last chance to see Mahomes vs. Brady in the big game again.