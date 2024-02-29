Judge Holds Ex-Fox Reporter Catherine Herridge In Contempt For Not Divulging Sources

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper has held renowned investigative journalist Catherine Herridge in civil contempt Thursday, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The decision comes after Herridge’s refusal to reveal her confidential source behind a Fox News investigative series, according to AP. The stories in question shed light on Yanpin Chen, a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. Cooper sanctioned Herridge to a daily fine of $800 to enforce compliance.

However, this penalty is on hold to allow Herridge time to appeal. Cooper acknowledged the vital role of a free press and the necessity of confidential sources in journalism, the outlet stated. Yet, he emphasized the court’s duty to uphold legal standards and maintain its authority.

“Herridge and many of her colleagues in the journalism community may disagree with that decision and prefer that a different balance be struck, but she is not permitted to flout a federal court’s order with impunity,” wrote Cooper, AP reported.

The legal battle stems back to 2017 when Herridge, then with Fox News, published a series of investigative pieces. These articles scrutinized Chen’s alleged connections with the Chinese military and questioned if her Virginia-based professional school was a conduit for the Chinese government to access information on American service members, according to AP. (RELATED: ‘Shot Across The Bow’: CBS News Correspondent Says 2024 Will Bring ‘Incredible Legal Exposure’ In Hunter Biden’s Case)

Herridge’s reports included materials believed to be leaked from the FBI investigation, including interview summaries, personal photographs and documents from immigration forms and internal FBI presentations, AP stated. Chen claimed these leaks smeared her reputation and harmed her livelihood, and sued the FBI and the Justice Department in 2018.

Herridge was ordered in August to reveal her sources in a deposition. The court ruled Chen’s legal interests outweighed Herridge’s journalistic privilege. Herridge, however, upheld her First Amendment rights and refused to disclose her sources under oath, AP reported.

Patrick Philbin, Herridge’s attorney and former Deputy White House Counsel, argued that revealing sources would not only ruin Herridge’s credibility but also pose a risk to national security, citing concerns over Chen’s activities, according to AP. As of this writing,