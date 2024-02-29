Editorial

Video Reveals One Of The Most Dedicated Fans In Sports History

Russell Westbrook

Robert McGreevy
A wildly dedicated Russell Westbrook fan showcased his devotion to the Clippers star point guard by wearing an unbelievable 15 Westbrook jerseys to Wednesday night’s Clippers game and traveling nearly 7,000 miles to get there, a video posted to Twitter shows.

Video shows the fan peeling off his multitude of Westbrook jerseys while a friend held a sign behind him that read, “I flew 6769 miles to see my GOAT Westbrook.”

The fan also held a sign of his own, noting that he was wearing 15 jerseys and that he had come all the way from Taiwan.

First of all, it’s insane that they all fit him at once. Normally wearing 15 jerseys at once like this would cause someone to look absurd and puffy. But this dude pulls it off so well, you’d hardly notice he was wearing so many. (RELATED: NBA Player Confronts Super Animated Fan Mid-Play, Security Immediately Comes Over)

Also, where did he even find a Westbrook Wizards jersey? I didn’t even know they sold those.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards puts up a shot against George Hill #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series at Capital One Arena on May 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jokes aside, the guy repped jerseys from almost every stop in Westbrook’s career. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Wizards and Clippers were all represented.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets reacts prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One team, however, was conspicuously absent.

The fan failed to wear a Lakers jersey to represent the season-and-a-half Westbrook played there. Probably because he’s smart and he knows that those lost years playing for L.A.’s worst team aren’t even worth thinking about.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 02: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Westbrook is in the twilight of his career as, at 35 years old, he’s embraced a bench role for the first time in his career. But this Taiwanese fan’s devotion is a testament to how dominant Westbrook once was.

CHICAGO - JANUARY 04: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder moves the ball against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 4, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The Thunder defeated the Bulls 98-85. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Between 2016 and 2021, Westbrook averaged a triple double in four out of five seasons in a run that saw him land an MVP award and four All-Star nods. He may no longer be the Russ he once was, but the impact he’s had on the league and the world at large are undeniable, as this fan’s passion makes clear.