Video Reveals One Of The Most Dedicated Fans In Sports History

A wildly dedicated Russell Westbrook fan showcased his devotion to the Clippers star point guard by wearing an unbelievable 15 Westbrook jerseys to Wednesday night’s Clippers game and traveling nearly 7,000 miles to get there, a video posted to Twitter shows.

Video shows the fan peeling off his multitude of Westbrook jerseys while a friend held a sign behind him that read, “I flew 6769 miles to see my GOAT Westbrook.”

The fan also held a sign of his own, noting that he was wearing 15 jerseys and that he had come all the way from Taiwan.

He flew 6,860 miles from Taiwan to see Russ play 🙌 …and wore ALL his jerseys 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QvTK0bhiSd — NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2024

First of all, it’s insane that they all fit him at once. Normally wearing 15 jerseys at once like this would cause someone to look absurd and puffy. But this dude pulls it off so well, you’d hardly notice he was wearing so many. (RELATED: NBA Player Confronts Super Animated Fan Mid-Play, Security Immediately Comes Over)

Also, where did he even find a Westbrook Wizards jersey? I didn’t even know they sold those.

Jokes aside, the guy repped jerseys from almost every stop in Westbrook’s career. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Wizards and Clippers were all represented.

One team, however, was conspicuously absent.

The fan failed to wear a Lakers jersey to represent the season-and-a-half Westbrook played there. Probably because he’s smart and he knows that those lost years playing for L.A.’s worst team aren’t even worth thinking about.

Westbrook is in the twilight of his career as, at 35 years old, he’s embraced a bench role for the first time in his career. But this Taiwanese fan’s devotion is a testament to how dominant Westbrook once was.

Between 2016 and 2021, Westbrook averaged a triple double in four out of five seasons in a run that saw him land an MVP award and four All-Star nods. He may no longer be the Russ he once was, but the impact he’s had on the league and the world at large are undeniable, as this fan’s passion makes clear.