Video Shows Heat Fan Being Kicked Out Of Game After Heckling Clippers’ Russell Westbrook

Damn, Russell Westbrook is so sensitive…

Here we go again with Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook beefin’ with hecklers, with the most recent case being Sunday in South Beach when the Los Angeles Clippers squared off against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

A few feet from the Los Angeles bench, a Heat fan was heckling Westbrook in an attempt to get under his skin, but we all know how Russ is: the man is sensitive as hell. And he showcased that by getting the fan kicked out. And y’all know I love Russell Westbrook, but this is just weak.

The video of the incident shows Westbrook and the Miami fan chirpin’ back and forth, and to make this whole situation worse, the fan was with his son. Damn, Russ! Even more weak!

“I paid for these seats, boy,” shouted the fan, which led to both Westbrook and his teammate Terance Mann yelling back, ultimately getting the fan kicked out by security.

WATCH:

Found the crufuffle from the heat game. @terance_mann standing on bidness 💯 🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/DzCpeCAZOU — Kaleab (@kalebfessahaye) February 8, 2024

Now what on earth did this man do that deserved to get him kicked out?

I understand that fans can go overboard sometimes, but I’m also a believer that somebody who pays their hard-earned money for tickets deserves to do a little chirpin’ without going overboard. After all, fans are a part of the game, and they should act just like this guy.

Russ, you know I love you, bro, and I’ve defended you on stuff like this before, but this particular case? (RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal To Sponsor Gun Buyback This Weekend In Dallas: REPORT)

Weak.