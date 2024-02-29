Trump Says He Spoke To Laken Riley’s Parents, Bashes Biden For Not ‘Saying Her Name’

Former President Donald Trump said he spoke with the parents of murdered nursing student Laken Riley Thursday while visiting Eagle Pass, Texas.

Trump visited the illegal immigration hotspot Thursday while President Joe Biden was in Brownsville, Texas, to give remarks on the border situation. During his remarks, Trump ripped Biden for not mentioning Riley, whose alleged killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, an immigrant from Venezuela who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, was arrested by University of Georgia police Saturday and charged with murdering the 22-year-old nursing student. (RELATED: Dem Rep Says ‘One Instance’ Of Murder ‘Shouldn’t Shape’ US Immigration Policy After Nursing Student Killed)

WATCH:



“Just one week ago, a beautiful 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia was barbarically attacked, almost unrecognizable while she was out on her morning run. She was on a morning run,” Trump said. “She was a beautiful young woman, she was a great person, best nursing student there was. I spoke to her parents yesterday, they’re incredible people that are devastated beyond belief. She was beautiful in so many ways and brutally assaulted, horrifically beaten, kidnapped and savagely murdered.”

“The monster charged in her death is an illegal alien migrant who was let into our country and released into our communities by crooked Joe Biden,” Trump continued. “He is crooked, I took the name away from Hillary because she’s no longer relevant. I guess she was terrible, but what he’s doing is just unbelievable… Joe Biden will never say Laken Riley’s name, but we will say it and we will remember we’re not going to forget her.”

Trump also noted other crimes reportedly committed by illegal immigrants during his remarks, including the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported more than 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021.

The Texas Department of Public Safety took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, a hotspot of illegal immigration, on Jan. 11 in the midst of the ongoing legal battles between the state and the Biden administration. A federal judge blocked implementation of SB4, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed in December, Thursday following lawsuits from the Justice Department and the ACLU.

