Entertainment

Hailey Bieber’s Sister Arrested After Brawl That Included Groin-Kicking And Tampon-Throwing, Cops Allege: REPORT

Ferragamo Presents: Gancio Studios, Celebrating 100 Years In Hollywood

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was reportedly arrested in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday in relation to an alleged incident that included throwing used tampons at a bar employee.

The owner of Club Elan called police to assist, saying Hailey’s sister refused to leave his establishment and went on a wild rampage that included assaulting three of his staffers, according to TMZ. Two bouncers and a bartender reported that Aronow acted out after being told she wasn’t permitted to use a staff bathroom. One employee said she tore his hair out of his head, and another said Aronow kicked him in the groin. A female employee alleged Aronow hurled a used tampon at her. Aronow was charged with simple assault, simple battery, battery and trespassing, according to TMZ.

Model Alaia Baldwin seen walking down the runway during the Leanne Marshall fashion show at Helen Mills Event Space on February 9, 2014 in New York City. Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images

The police report said officers met with two different bouncers and one of the bartenders from Club Elan, and their stories matched.

They said Aronow had gone into an employees-only bathroom, and when she was told she was supposed to relocate to the guest bathroom, she allegedly became belligerent.

A security guard claimed she yanked hair right out of his head when he attempted to intervene, and another guard alleged she kicked him in the groin when he attempted to deescalate the situation, according to TMZ.

Alaia Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, and Hailey Rhode Baldwin arrive to the IIFA Awards at Raymond James Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

A female bartender said she went into the employee bathroom and Aronow told her she needed some privacy to throw up and change her tampon. The employee said she waited for a few minutes, then reentered. She alleged that Aronow removed a used tampon and then threw it at her when she returned, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Had Suitcases With ‘Poo’ Tissues In It And Was A ‘Nightmare Roommate,’ Taylor Paré Says)

Alaia Baldwin arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of “Below the Belt” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, October 1, 2022. Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The venue’s security representatives were eventually able to remove Stephen Baldwin’s daughter from the facility. She reportedly told the police this situation was blown out of proportion and she was just trying to defend herself at the time, according to TMZ.

This situation will continue to unfold in court.