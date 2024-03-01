Hailey Bieber’s Sister Arrested After Brawl That Included Groin-Kicking And Tampon-Throwing, Cops Allege: REPORT

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was reportedly arrested in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday in relation to an alleged incident that included throwing used tampons at a bar employee.

The owner of Club Elan called police to assist, saying Hailey’s sister refused to leave his establishment and went on a wild rampage that included assaulting three of his staffers, according to TMZ. Two bouncers and a bartender reported that Aronow acted out after being told she wasn’t permitted to use a staff bathroom. One employee said she tore his hair out of his head, and another said Aronow kicked him in the groin. A female employee alleged Aronow hurled a used tampon at her. Aronow was charged with simple assault, simple battery, battery and trespassing, according to TMZ.

The police report said officers met with two different bouncers and one of the bartenders from Club Elan, and their stories matched.

They said Aronow had gone into an employees-only bathroom, and when she was told she was supposed to relocate to the guest bathroom, she allegedly became belligerent.

A security guard claimed she yanked hair right out of his head when he attempted to intervene, and another guard alleged she kicked him in the groin when he attempted to deescalate the situation, according to TMZ.

A female bartender said she went into the employee bathroom and Aronow told her she needed some privacy to throw up and change her tampon. The employee said she waited for a few minutes, then reentered. She alleged that Aronow removed a used tampon and then threw it at her when she returned, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Had Suitcases With ‘Poo’ Tissues In It And Was A ‘Nightmare Roommate,’ Taylor Paré Says)

The venue’s security representatives were eventually able to remove Stephen Baldwin’s daughter from the facility. She reportedly told the police this situation was blown out of proportion and she was just trying to defend herself at the time, according to TMZ.

This situation will continue to unfold in court.