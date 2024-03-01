Entertainment

Nip Slip Doesn’t Stop Salma Hayek From Posting Instagram Video

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Salma Hayek’s nipple popped out of her robe while she was speaking, but that didn’t stop her from sharing the video with her 28.2 million followers.

The famous actress posted a tutorial Tuesday advising fans on some tips she uses to conceal her grey hair. She sat in a salon chair and fussed with her hair, exposing her greys and narrating the video. When she reached up to pull her hair back, the front of her robe separated, exposing her bare breasts to the camera.

This wardrobe malfunction happened just as she was saying, “how can you cover it sometimes,” in relation to covering her grey hair. She obviously noticed the nip slip and decided to blur it before posting — apparently that was her way to “cover it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Hayek could have easily decided to discard this video and try again but opted to go for it instead.

She didn’t just lean into the nip slip, she fully committed to it and felt it was worthy of sharing with millions of fans.

Interestingly, she barely seemed phased by the whole thing, even during filming. She looked down at one point and realized her exposed breast was on display, and simply continued narrating her grey hair cover-up tutorial as though nothing at all had gone wrong.

Hayek gave the white robe a little tug at the front, and closed the gap that had separated, then just kept on keeping on.

Then, just when fans thought they had caught all the boob action that was going to be shared, Hayek’s nipple slipped out again.

And.

Again.

That’s a total of three nip slips, all of which were blurred, none of which were deleted.

 

Fans flooded the comment section of her Instagram account with … messages about her greys and how beautiful they think she is. (RELATED: Salma Hayek Has Wardrobe Malfunction While Salsa Dancing)

Are we the only ones who noticed?

