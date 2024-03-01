‘A Very Bad Day’: Sol Wisenberg Says Fani Willis’ ‘Entire Office’ Should Be Booted From Trump Trial

Former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ entire office should be disqualified from the state RICO case against former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Friday he would rule within the next two weeks whether Willis would be disqualified following a hearing during which attorneys for Trump and other defendants outlined their argument for Willis’ removal from the case. Wisenberg said that the evidence against Willis was strong. (RELATED: ‘Why Did They Lie?’: Leo Terrell Says Fani Willis, Nathan Wade, Triggered ‘Domino Effect’ Of ‘Misrepresentation’)

“I think it’s been a very bad week for the Trump-bashers, the get-Trump crowd, and it was a very bad day for them, the parts that I saw in the courtroom there in Georgia,” Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “And I thought the argument by Harry MacDougal there that you had at the end was just very, very good, very strong, so I don’t see how she – even assuming that she isn’t kicked off the case, which I think she should be, the damage to her has really been severe and to her case.”

Willis and Wade testified during a hearing held Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 that their relationship did not start until 2022. Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis, testified that her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began in 2019, not 2022.

WATCH:



“The entire office should be taken off of the case, and that was one of the points Harry MacDougal was making there, that how many of the members of the D.A.’s office there signed off on statements and on pleadings that they had to know were not accurate,” Wisenberg said. “I think he was devastating there.”

“You know, Laura, I, no offense to my many friends who have done really good work in state prosecution offices, but I expect this kind of stuff from elected partisan D.A.s like Fani Willis and like Alvin Bragg,” Wisenberg continued.

Willis secured an indictment against Trump and other defendants in August over the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes. Attorneys for co-defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign aide, filed a motion for Willis’ disqualification on Jan. 8 alleging that Willis, who hired Wade as a special prosecutor to help probe and prosecute the former president, was in a romantic relationship with Wade. (RELATED: ‘They Are Toast’: Conservatives Erupt Over Fani Willis Hearing)

Wade received over $650,000 in fees for his work on the case, according to Fulton County records, and reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 an hour for John Floyd, a RICO expert, as of May 2023, according to billing records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that Floyd was initially paid $150 an hour.

“I would say to the Democrats, you should probably pick better Democrat operatives to run your lawfare next time instead of people like Alvin Bragg and Jack Smith and Fani Willis and [Letitia] James,” said Mike Davis of the Article 3 Project, who joined Wisenberg to discuss the hearing. “This whole house of cards is collapsing on the Democrats.”

