‘Unruly’ And ‘Intoxicated’ Passengers Banned From Major Airline After Causing Emergency Landing

Two people have been banned from flying with United Airlines due to their disruptive behavior, leading to an emergency landing Friday, according to multiple reports.

United Airlines flight 883 from London to Newark, New Jersey, diverted to Bangor, Maine, following the incident, according to ABC News. The two reportedly intoxicated passengers were deemed a “Level 2” threat, meaning life-threatening behavior, the outlet noted.

The chief flight attendant reportedly heard the passenger, Alexander Michael Dominic MacDonald, yelling at his girlfriend, the outlet reported. The flight attendant asked him to lower his voice and made numerous attempts to calm him down.

MacDonald reportedly got aggressive with the flight attendant, asking the attendant if he wanted to “‘Have a problem?” He then allegedly threatened to “Mess up the plane,” ABC reported.

MacDonald reportedly put his hands on the attendant’s shoulders and backed him into a corner. Another passenger was eventually able to help the flight attendant put MacDonald in flex cuffs, the outlet noted.

The flight’s captain told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) he received multiple reports of MacDonald being “unruly and physically combative,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fall On Passengers: REPORT).

The captain decided MacDonald’s behavior threatened the safety of other passengers and crew members, ABC reported. The captain found it too risky to continue the path to Newark, choosing to divert to Bangor International Airport.

The plane containing 150 passengers and 10 crew members landed safely. The remaining passengers on the plane were later able to continue their journey to Newark, ABC reported.

“An individual was detained and arrested after consulting with the Attorney’s Office in the District of Maine,” The FBI’s Boston Office wrote on Twitter. “The incident has no nexus to terrorism.”

“The customers will be banned from future United flights while we review this matter,” a United Airlines representative told NBC10 Boston.

Since the investigation remains ongoing, the FBI is not releasing further details.