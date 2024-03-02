‘Disgruntled Former Customer’ Allegedly Shoots 3 People, Killing Dentist

A man who allegedly opened fire at a California dentist’s office Thursday was a “disgruntled former customer,” according to police.

The shooting — during which two men and a woman were reportedly shot — occurred around 4:14 p.m. in El Cajon, the El Cajon Police Department said in a press release.

Benjamin Ariel Harouni, a dentist, was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining “apparent gunshot injuries to the torso,” NBC News reported, citing the San Diego County Medical Examiner. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police stated. (RELATED: Dentist Sued After Allegedly Giving Patient ‘Huge Amount’ Of Fentanyl, Causing Brain Damage).

The suspect, Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, allegedly fled the scene in a U-Haul truck he rented, according to the statement. Officials later found the truck unoccupied after a civilian reported it parked in San Diego, police said.

Shortly after discovering the truck, police took Abdulkareem into custody, the press release noted. The suspect was allegedly found armed with a loaded handgun and several loaded handgun magazines, according to police. Abdulkareem legally purchased the gun two weeks before the shooting, according to police.

“Investigations also revealed that Abdulkareem was a former patient of the dental office,” the El Cajon Police Department said in the news release. “While the exact motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, it is believed that Abdulkareem was a disgruntled former customer.”

Abdulkareem was booked and charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to police.

“The El Cajon Police Department mourns with the family and friends of the deceased victim and extends heartfelt condolences to those injured in yesterday’s senseless and evil act of violence,” Mike Moulton, the Chief of Police, said in the press release. “I would like to extend my gratitude to our local, state, and national law enforcement partners who assisted us during this tragic event.”

“We understand there are concerns about the suspect’s motive. While we are still in the early stages of the investigation, we want to make it clear that there is no indication the attack was racially or politically motivated,” the police department said in response to concerns of antisemitism by the suspect. “As we continue to conduct a thorough investigation, we will keep the community informed of any new developments.”