Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Commutes Sentence Of Andy Reid’s Son

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted the sentence of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid Friday, NBC News reported.

Parson commuted the sentence to house arrest, recognizing Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s son’s rehabilitation efforts, according to NBC News.

“Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” Parson press secretary Johnathan Shiflett said, NBC reported.

“Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation.”

Britt faced legal consequences following a Feb. 4, 2021 crash near Arrowhead Stadium which left five-year-old Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury, the outlet stated. Reid’s blood alcohol level was .113 and was driving almost 84 mph at the time of the incident, according to the outlet. His sentence was initially set at three years following a guilty plea to driving while intoxicated, according to the outlet. The commutation does not shorten Reid’s sentence but allows for home confinement. (RELATED: Teenager Says Head Coach Andy Reid Helped Him Amid Chaos Of Parade Shooting)

The case has also raised questions about disparity in the treatment of offenders. “What’s different between this criminal defendant and every other criminal defendant in the state of Missouri?” attorney Tom Porto said in an email, NBC News reported. J.R. Hobbs, the attorney for Reid, refrained from commenting on the commutation.

Following the incident, Britt was placed on leave and his contract was not renewed, according to NBC News. Subsequently, the Chiefs agreed to fund Ariel’s lifelong care and related expenses.