Arrest Made In The Killing Of A Pregnant Amish Woman

A man was arrested Saturday in connection to the death of pregnant Amish woman, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Shawn C. Cranston, 52, faces charges following the death of Rebekah A. Byler, 23, according to the AP. The charges against him include criminal homicide, homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass, according to the outlet, citing court records.

An arrest has been made in the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman in Pennsylvania https://t.co/MaFgTDDq7J — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2024

Cranston is being held without bail in the Crawford County jail, the outlet stated. His arrest came a week after the discovery of Byler’s body in her home, which reportedly exhibited severe wounds to her neck and head, according to the outlet. Two children were home with Byler at the time but they were never harmed, according to the outlet. Officials indicated the manner of Byler’s death was particularly violent, involving being shot and potentially having her throat slashed. The case is reportedly set for a preliminary hearing March 15, 2024. Cranston listed no defense attorney, and attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful, with a listed number for him not in service, according to the AP. (RELATED: Suspected Serial Killer Arrested After Creepy Phone Call)

Trooper Cynthia Schick previously revealed the ongoing investigation and autopsy results have provided investigators with clues about the potential murder weapon, the outlet reported. The revelation comes amidst the Byler family’s grappling with the loss. A court spokesperson stated that an affidavit detailing the police’s interpretation of events, along with other records, will be released later, according to the AP.