Former NBA Player And Actor Rashid Byrd Sentenced To 90 Years To Life In Prison

Former NBA player and actor Rashid Byrd was sentenced Friday to 90 years to life, Deadline reported.

Byrd received the lengthy prison sentence following his conviction for a series of sexual assaults, according to Deadline. The Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation after a complaint from a victim alleging sexual assault by Byrd. The probe found Byrd had a history of sexual violence, revealing a prior conviction in 2010 for a similar offense and an arrest in 2005 in Washington state for assaulting a young woman.

Actor And NBA Player Rashid Byrd Gets 90 Years To Life https://t.co/mVz7ZxzvN7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 2, 2024

Standing at an imposing 7 feet 1 inch, Byrd initially won over his victims with his charm.

“He started as a charmer, playing up his status as an athlete and pseudo-celebrity, but that quickly faded into rapes and violence,” said lead investigator Detective Dara Brown, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Former Olympian Sued For Alleged Sexual Abuse)

Arrested in September 2020, Byrd, then 39, faced judgement for crimes committed in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is grateful for the brave women who came forward to tell their stories,” Detective Brown said, according to Deadline. “While this investigation has gone on for years, we are thankful that Byrd is no longer on the streets.”

Byrd’s brief tenure in the basketball world included playing 22 games for the Los Angeles D-Fenders in the NBA Development League during the 2008-2009 season, Deadline reported. His foray into acting saw him appear in the 2008 basketball comedy, “Semi-Pro,” alongside Will Ferrell, and in the documentary short “Bring Your ‘A’ Game.”