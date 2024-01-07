Local Rap Artist Allegedly Held Woman Captive For Years, Sexually Abused Her In Garage, Police Say

A Texas rapper was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping a woman and holding her captive in his garage for over four years, FOX26 Houston reported.

Lee Carter, 52, a Houston rapper known as “Viper,” was arrested at a local motel and charged with aggravated kidnapping after he held a woman against her will in his garage, according to court documents cited by FOX26.

Carter approached a pregnant 30-year-old woman who was panhandling and offered to help her, FOX26 reported. The woman claims Carter then took her to his home, locked her in the garage, forced her to take narcotics and repeatedly sexually abused her, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Searching For Kidnappers Who Kept Woman In Barred Prison, Forced Her To Perform Manual Labor)

A Houston man is accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her in a single-car garage for nearly five years. #khou11 #HouNews https://t.co/gDmuLRaQqc — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 6, 2024

“My heart goes out to the woman involved,” said Houston Police Department Commander Michael Collins. “She is a victim.”

Jed Beights, one of Carter’s neighbors, claimed, “Everything always happened at 3 am. Moving around, back up to the house. Moving people around the front, to the garage, was very crazy,” according to FOX26.

The woman claimed that one time she escaped when fire and police units arrived at Carter’s home and she was able to break a garage window and crawl out but “she ended up getting taken to the hospital, where [Carter] … picked her up” to take her back to his residence, the Huffington Post reported.

After Carter allegedly allowed the victim to use his laptop April 7, the woman contacted police through the TextNow App, according to the Huffington Post. When police found her, she was extremely malnourished and claimed she had not showered for months, the outlet reported.

Carter was able to evade police until his arrest Thursday, FOX26 reported.

Police say the whereabouts of the woman, or what happened to the possible baby involved in the case, are unknown, the outlet reported.

Carter is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle.