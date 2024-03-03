‘Wake Up’: Border Patrol Union Mocks Joe Biden On Social Media

The National Border Patrol Council union slammed President Joe Biden on social media Saturday following his Thursday visit to the southern border.

The Border Patrol union mockingly listed a parody of Biden’s daily schedule of activities on X (formerly Twitter), which included boarding planes and vacationing at the beach.

“Board AF1, take nap. Wake up in place called Brownsville. Read large teleprompter message, ‘It’s all Trump’s fault,'” the Border Patrol union wrote. “Board AF1, ask who people in green uniforms were, told they ‘strap’ illegal aliens, express horror, take nap.”

“Wake up, call a lid, hit beach, take nap,” the Border Patrol union post concludes.

Board AF1, take nap. Wake up in place called Brownsville. Read large teleprompter message, “It’s all Trump’s fault”. Board AF1, ask who people in green uniforms were, told they “strap” illegal aliens, express horror, take nap. Wake up, call a lid, hit beach, take nap. pic.twitter.com/exvsDieaVW — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) March 2, 2024

Biden visited Brownsville, Texas the same day former President Donald Trump delivered remarks from El Paso. The dueling trips occurred as the border crisis exploded as a major concern since the alleged killing of Augusta University student Laken Riley by an illegal migrant. (RELATED: ‘What About The Current Law?’: Fox Panel Explodes As Co-Hosts Debate Biden’s Border Crisis)

The Border Patrol union has previously criticized the Biden administration’s handling of illegal migrants and the open border. The group took to social media multiple times to blast the president for encouraging illegal migrants to enter the United States.

“Wasn’t it Biden who encouraged people from all over the world to ‘surge the border’?” the Border Patrol union wrote. “Didn’t Biden immediately void all the successful Trump EO’s that were keeping our border under control? Didn’t he publicly and viciously accuse BP agents of criminal assault, then told the world ‘those people will pay’, and the entire thing was made up BS? Has he apologized or taken responsibility for any of it, or asked forgiveness from the victims of some of the millions of illegal aliens he imported into this country?”

Wasn’t it Biden who encouraged people from all over the world to “surge the border”? Didn’t Biden immediately void all the successful Trump EO’s that were keeping our border under control? Didn’t he publicly and viciously accuse BP agents of criminal assault, then told the… — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) March 1, 2024

The Border Patrol union has not been shy in its support of Trump, sharing its preference for the GOP frontrunner in other posts on social media.

“Radical leftists upset because we told Biden to keep our name out of his mouth. We don’t give a damn about their feelings. Biden has destroyed the border. Americans are suffering because of it,” the Border Patrol union wrote. “So here is our olive branch to the radical left: TRUMP!”

Radical leftists upset because we told Biden to keep our name out of his mouth. We don’t give a damn about their feelings. Biden has destroyed the border. Americans are suffering because of it. So here is our olive branch to the radical left: TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/ZPDf8h9bHC — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) March 1, 2024

There were over 2.4 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2023 alone under the Biden administration, up from roughly 2.3 million in fiscal year 2022 and 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to federal data.