‘It’s Ready To Go Republican’: Trump Says He Wants To Go All In On One State GOP Hasn’t Won In Decades

Former President Donald Trump revealed which state he wants to go all in on ahead of the 2024 election during a Monday interview on WMAL’s The Vince Coglianese Show.

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese interviewed Trump over the phone Monday, and the two discussed the upcoming 2024 election, whether President Joe Biden will remain the nominee and the recent arrest of Steve Baker, an investigative reporter at The Blaze. Trump told Coglianese that he believes Virginia can go red for the first time in decades because residents in the state have become so unhappy. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rumored VP Contender, Met With Trump At Mar-A-Lago)

“This weekend you were in Richmond, [Virginia]. They had a great rally out in Richmond, and while you were there you were talking about how you were going to make a big play for Virginia this year. This week is Super Tuesday — what do you think it is going to take for you to win big in Virginia?” Coglianese asked Trump.

“Well, I think what you would do today is a lot different than what would have happened two or three or four years ago. I think I could’ve won Virginia previously, but now if you look at it, people are miserable there. They are unhappy. The migrants are pouring into your cities and your areas and every place all over Virginia. It’s a much different place than it was,” Trump responded.

“I think I can say this for a lot of cities and states. It is a much different country than it was two or three years ago with what’s taken place on immigration, on the border, with inflation having decimated the middle class and a lot of other people beyond the middle class. We’re in a much different position than we were. I think Virginia — we have that down now as a place we are really going to go after. And I know the polls are very close to being even. And we are, we are going to make a very heavy play for Virginia,” Trump continued.

A Republican has not won Virginia in a presidential election since former President George W. Bush in 2o04. In the 2020 presidential election, Biden beat Trump in Virginia 54.1% to 44%. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Virginia in the 2016 presidential election, 49.8% to 44.4%.

At the top of the presidential election year, Trump is leading Biden in nearly all hypothetical matchups. The former president is leading the 81-year-old across key swing states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida by as many as 11 points, according to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey.

Meanwhile, concerns about Biden’s age and fitness for office have continued to rise. With polls and worries about the president’s physical state, Biden’s reelection campaign is banking on Thursday’s State of the Union address to help reset the campaign as November rapidly approaches, according to Axios.

“I have a lot of different friends in Virginia, a lot of different properties in Virginia. We have a lot of things going on in Virginia. It’s an incredible state. And I think it is ready to go Republican. They cannot stand the incompetence of watching what they’re doing right now and putting up with it.”