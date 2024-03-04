Family Of Porn Star Emily Willis Issues Plea For Financial Assistance After She Suffers From Effects Of Drug Overdose

The family of porn star Emily Willis issued a plea for donations to help pay for her medical expenses after she suffered an apparent overdose in February.

Her family is crowdfunding to raise $60,000 to cover the fees associated with the adult film star’s mounting medical bills and noted she remains in hospital at this time, according to TMZ. Willis was transported to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, California after being found in a well-known celebrity rehab location in Malibu. She was being treated for addiction issues during her stay and was rushed to the hospital’s critical care unit after the incident. It is unclear exactly what medical issues she is facing.

“Emily’s world, and ours, was turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital, marking the beginning of an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle. With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting,” her family wrote to their GoFundMe page.

“The path to recovery stretches far ahead of her, requiring lots of care. The weight of this position extends beyond the emotional and physical; it bears down upon us financially,” the family said.

They explained they have had to leave their jobs and travel to be by Willis’ side.

“Medical Bills: Even with insurance, the gap in coverage leaves us facing significant out-of-pocket expenses for treatments and medications essential to Emily’s recovery.

“Every donation, no matter its size, will go directly towards easing these burdens, allowing us to devote our energy and resources to Emily’s healing,” they wrote. (RELATED: Porn Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead By Apparent Suicide At Age 36)

“Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers to give her the strength for recovery. Sharing this campaign far and wide also offers invaluable support, helping us reach hearts and hands that might lift us in our time of need,” they said.

Willis is only 25 years old.