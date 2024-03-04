FAU’s Swimming Team Uses Hella Creative Tactics To Help Their Final Four Basketball Team Get A Victory Over Tulane

Do people use ‘hella’ anymore? … I don’t know, but FAU Swimming is HELLA creative.

The FAU Owls and Tulane Green Wave men’s college basketball teams squared off Saturday, and implementing their home court advantage to the fullest, the Owls walked away with the conference victory. And the biggest thank you from the FAU hoopers in regards to contributions has to go towards the school’s swimming team.

In the first half of the game, the Owls and Green Wave went back and forth, however, Florida Atlantic would eventually maintain control of the game prior to halftime — at that point of the game, they went into the locker room with a seven-point advantage.

The Owls never looked back from there, getting the 79-73 win when the smoke cleared. (RELATED: UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Celebrates Big East Regular Season Championship In True American Fashion)

Fresh off a Final Four appearance last season, FAU students and fans created a rowdy environment in Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena constantly being a thorn in the side of Tulane. And this was especially the case with the university’s swimming team.

Underneath the basket right in the front row, members of the Florida Atlantic swimming team decided to use some quite interesting tactics to distract the Green Wave’s free throw shooters. And it worked.

Heading into the game, Tulane was shooting 73% from the free throw line. Here in this game, they only managed 58%.

Talk about being a group of heroes … just check this out:

Shoutout @FAUSwimDive for holding Tulane to 58% from the free throw line! Owls helping Owls 👊#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/YNO11OoxAQ — Florida Atlantic Men’s Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 2, 2024

School pride is definitely a thing at Florida Atlantic, without a doubt.