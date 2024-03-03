UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Celebrates Big East Regular Season Championship In True American Fashion

Dan Hurley is pretty cool for this, I can’t even lie.

The No. 3-ranked Connecticut Huskies won the national championship last season but you may be surprised to know UConn hasn’t won at least a share of the Big East regular season championship in 18 years.

Being led by center Donovan Clingan with his double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds Sunday in a 91-61 blowout victory over Seton Hall, the Huskies pulled in their first outright Big East title in 25 years. (RELATED: The Western Michigan-Ball State Game Has To Have One Of The Most Insane Endings In College Basketball History)

In fact, the win was such a big deal for UConn that they even cut down the Gampel Pavilion nets following the contest.

“The hardest thing to do is to be excellent over the course of three, four months in a brutal, hard league,” said Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, who suited up for Seton Hall in his playing days.

Speaking of Dan Hurley, after the team left the arena, he decided to celebrate UConn’s Big East championship in one of the most American ways possible — by showing up at a bar to celebrate with students and fans.

WATCH:

Recieved this from my brother at the bar 😂😂 Dan Hurley is the best pic.twitter.com/3qncOnIzn4 — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) March 3, 2024

And he also had this gem of a tweet in celebration:

Special day in Storrs!!! Celebrated our Champion Seniors and Partied our way to a Big East Championship like it was 1999!! Gampel you had a great season…Thank you!! Especially after Winter Break…You crushed it today!! More work to do then see you at the Big 🍎! https://t.co/SfOF2teke2 — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) March 3, 2024

Incredible stuff. Dan Hurley: a true American.