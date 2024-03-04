2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson Retires From MLB After 13 Seasons

Congrats, Josh! Enjoy retirement!

Named the American League MVP in 2015, Josh Donaldson announced his retirement Monday from MLB.

The 38-year-old explained why he decided to retire following 13 seasons in professional baseball.

“There was a time at the end of the season that I felt really good about where I was and I was going to try to give it one more go,” said Donaldson on “The Mayor’s Office” with MLB legend Sean Casey. “But being home with the family, getting married, today is a sad but also a happy day for me. I am going to announce my retirement from the game I’ve dedicated my entire life around, and my family has.” (RELATED: New Jersey Devils Fire Head Coach Lindy Ruff After Not Meeting Expectations, Bump Up Travis Green To Interim Skipper)

Along with his 2015 AL MVP award, Donaldson won two Silver Sluggers and was named to the All-Star team on three occasions. Throughout his career, Donaldson tallied 279 home runs and 816 RBIs with a .261 lifetime batting average. However, the decline of Donaldson has been obvious for the past two years now. In 2022 with the New York Yankees, he hit .222/.308/.374. Then in 2023, he only played 50 games with the Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, tallying a line of .152/.249/.418. Donaldson has played with the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, Yankees and Brewers. Josh Donaldson brought the thunder in his 2015 AL MVP campaign. pic.twitter.com/t9sFh17RJt — MLB (@MLB) March 5, 2024 Here is the official retirement announcement: Josh was a good one … I still remember that legacy year he had with my Atlanta Braves back in 2019. Dude absolutely killed it for us that season — 37 home runs and 94 RBIs, to be exact. He was a monster.

Congratulations, Josh, on one hell of a career … enjoy retirement and all those millions, you deserve it.