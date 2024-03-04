New Jersey Devils Fire Head Coach Lindy Ruff After Not Meeting Expectations, Bump Up Travis Green To Interim Skipper

I think we all saw this coming …

The New Jerseys Devils announced Monday that they have fired head coach Lindy Ruff and have appointed Travis Green as their interim skipper for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Currently, the Devils have a 30-27-4 record with 64 points, which is eight behind the Tampa Bay Lighting for the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference — two teams are placed above New Jersey as well. Their expectations for this season were to once again make the playoffs. (RELATED: Darmstadt Fan Storms Field To Chew Out Players After Loss, And Entire Team Hilariously Stands There And Takes It)

The 64-year-old Ruff was in his fourth campaign with the Devils, signing an extension with the franchise in the fall of 2023 after he led the Devils to their first postseason appearance.

As head coach of the New Jersey Devils, Ruff had a 128-125-28 record, tallying a .505 winning percentage.

#NEWS: We have relieved Lindy Ruff of his head coaching duties and named Associate Coach Travis Green as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. 📰 More info ⤵️https://t.co/XdYH17w5gZ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 4, 2024

The Devils pulling the goalie today with 5 minutes left in the game and then forgetting to send out a 6th skater so they just played 5 on 5 with no goalie is the PERFECT way to explain how this season is going — The Bratt Pack (@TheBrattPack63) March 3, 2024

Now we’ll see if this iconic brand can get back to glory.