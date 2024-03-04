Editorial

New Jersey Devils Fire Head Coach Lindy Ruff After Not Meeting Expectations, Bump Up Travis Green To Interim Skipper

Head coach Lindy Ruff speaks with the media prior to the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Prudential Center on October 30, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I think we all saw this coming …

The New Jerseys Devils announced Monday that they have fired head coach Lindy Ruff and have appointed Travis Green as their interim skipper for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Currently, the Devils have a 30-27-4 record with 64 points, which is eight behind the Tampa Bay Lighting for the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference — two teams are placed above New Jersey as well. Their expectations for this season were to once again make the playoffs. (RELATED: Darmstadt Fan Storms Field To Chew Out Players After Loss, And Entire Team Hilariously Stands There And Takes It)

The 64-year-old Ruff was in his fourth campaign with the Devils, signing an extension with the franchise in the fall of 2023 after he led the Devils to their first postseason appearance.

As head coach of the New Jersey Devils, Ruff had a 128-125-28 record, tallying a .505 winning percentage.

When we saw this go down …

I think we all knew that Ruff was a dead man walking, and well, here we go.

Now we’ll see if this iconic brand can get back to glory.