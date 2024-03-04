Julia Fox Shocks Fans In Nude Runway Outfit With Fringe-Feathers

Julia Fox dared to be bare by flaunting her assets in a transparent sequin-covered bodysuit at the Mugler Fall-winter 2023/2025 show, March 3.

Fox’s Paris Week fashion was a racy, revealing outfit that consisted of fringe-like feathers that were strategically placed to cover all the necessary body bits. Her unique take on the nude look was next-level, and included scale-like fishnets from head to toe that gave off silvery glistening vibes with every step she took. Fox’s side boob and under-boob were entirely visible at every angle. Her midriff was showcased, and when she turned around, her naked ass was exposed for the world to see.

julia fox at the mugler FW24 show during paris fashion week pic.twitter.com/v0vPoVsgEp — 𝑀 (@menixrex) March 4, 2024

Fox shone from head to toe in sparkles and glistening fringe threads, and speaking of body parts — we could see most of them. There was more sparkle than there was fabric, yet Fox seemed quite comfortable strutting her stuff for the audience.

The wispy tassels were hair-like in their texture and moved with every step that Fox took. She had her hair tied back in a tight bun to ensure nothing distracted from her physique as she walked the runway. Her makeup was over-the-top and gave off sci-fi vibes. Fox added silvery face paint to her cheeks, temples, and jaw line in a dramatic fashion, adding additional intrigue to the already risqué outfit.

Fox appeared to be wearing a nude toned thong while she pranced around. The fringe features that teased the top of her breasts and the top of her lady parts were also added on her ankles, and seemed to be affixed to her high heels. (RELATED: Julia Fox Stands On Top Of A Taxi In Her Underwear For Fashion Shoot)

The outfit was comprised of threads, more so than actual fabric, but that didn’t stop the star from confidently working the room while putting on a show for the cameras.