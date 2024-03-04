Mark Cuban Makes Most Pathetic Presidential Endorsement You’ll Ever Hear

Minority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban offered a flimsy endorsement of President Joe Biden during a Monday visit to the White House.

“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus [former President Donald] Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” Cuban said, according to Bloomberg.

The half-throated endorsement came while Cuban was visiting the White House to discuss lowering healthcare and prescription drug prices, per Bloomberg.

Cuban tells me he would back Biden over Trump and voted for Nikki Haley in the primary. Even if Biden “was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden” over Trump, he told me. We also talked about drug prices! (Which is why he stopped by.) https://t.co/oZJGUwzlz1 https://t.co/jm46YmiEW7 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 4, 2024

Nice, Mark. Imagine hating Trump so much that you would say something that stupid out loud. Even hyperbolically. Show me you don’t love your country without showing me you don’t love your country. (RELATED: Doritos’ Terrifying New Brand Ambassador Makes Dylan Mulvaney Look Like Sydney Sweeney)

Luckily for Mark, we may very well get to see his hypothetical play out in real time because Biden is truly so shot he might as well get his last rites.

Cuban claims he voted for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary as a “protest vote” against Trump, according to Bloomberg. But now, he’ll apparently commit himself to Biden in an about face that I can only imagine is either aimed at his liberal friends who invite him to dinner parties or a last-ditch effort to save face with his wife.

Cuban has previously said in 2015 that he “want[s] to be a Republican” because he wants “smaller government. [He] want[s] smarter government. Just like most Republicans,” according to Yahoo! Finance.

But he lamented the party’s supposed demand for conformity, saying “The Republican Party requires that all their presidential candidates conform to consensus. If you don’t agree with every platform of the party, not only are you called a RINO, a ‘Republican in Name Only,’ you are considered unelectable in primaries and become a source of scorn on Fox News. That’s a problem,” Cuban concluded.

Yeah, Mark, nothing says nonconformist like voting for the candidates backed by Wall Street, Boeing and Big Pharma!