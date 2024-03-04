Doritos’ Terrifying New Brand Ambassador Makes Dylan Mulvaney Look Like Sydney Sweeney

Doritos’ horrifically terrifying new transgender brand ambassador, who allegedly has a history of endorsing pedophilia, makes Bud Light’s questionable Dylan Mulvaney decision look great in comparison.

Samantha Hudson, the pseudonym for a man born as Iván González Ranedo, is a Spanish electronic music star and, apparently, the newest brand ambassador for Doritos in Spain. (RELATED: Doritos And Mountain Dew: Here’s A List Of What NFL Prospects Reportedly Can Consume On TV During The Draft)

Hudson appeared on Doritos-sponsored brand programming called “Crunch Talks,” Pravda reported. Hudson advocated for “the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family,” according to a video clip posted by End Wokeness.

“I advocate for the destruction and for the annihilation of the traditional family.”

Brand ambassador for Doritos and self-described pedophiIe Samantha Hudson pic.twitter.com/j4hPgmoaxi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024

Hudson has a history of horrific and shocking alleged statements that are way too close to pedophilia, allegedly tweeting things like “quiero hacer cosas gamberras como meterme a una nina de 12 anos por el ojete,” according to Pravda. This apparently translates into English as “I want to do thuggish things like stick a 12 year old girl up her asshole.”

While the 24-year-old Hudson allegedly tweeted this out in 2015, according to Pravda’s screenshot, it’s no less disturbing. Another alleged tweet from 2014, captured by Twitter user @jartoderosos, translates to “In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.”

Disturbing.

Hudson also allegedly laughs at victims of sexual assault, mocking them and saying he would spit in their face, Pravda reported.

What an odd and extremely off-putting decision by Doritos and owner PepsiCo. to align with this creature.

But you know what, if this is the kick in the ass the public needs to reject a steady diet of GMO corn starch and wildly unhealthy seed oils, then I’m all for it. If Pepsi wants to also bust El Chapo out of jail and hire him as a spokesman, I would fully support it in a effort to get our world’s children un-hooked on high fructose corn syrup.

In all seriousness, though, these alleged statements are terrifying. Hudson makes Dylan Mulvaney look like a tradwife. Could this possibly be a psyop to make Mulvaney seem more acceptable by comparison? That, to me, is the only possible explanation that Doritos could make a decision this poor.