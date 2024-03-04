MSNBC Guest Pretty Much ‘Bedwetting’ In Real Time Says Democrats Need To Stop ‘Bedwetting’ Over Trump

MSNBC guest Charlie Sykes said Monday that Democrats need to stop “bedwetting” over former President Donald Trump as he comes close to becoming the Republican presidential nominee.

Sykes urged Democrats to “freak out” about the potential of Trump winning a second term as president in the 2024 election in an episode of “Morning Joe.”

“He’s been found liable for rape, he’s facing 91 felony charges, uh, you know, uh, you have these kinds of, you know, this gaseous malice that you get from these gaffe-filled speeches. And they’re looking at him thinking, ‘Yeah, we’d like four more years of that.’ So, um, you know, if there any upside here, it’s that Joe Biden will be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m old. I’m very stiff when I walk, but this guy is also old, and he’s crazy, and he’s dangerous and he is incoherent.’ He needs to make that point,” Sykes told co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Sykes said that “there’s no way of denying” that the 2024 Republican presidential nominee will be Trump. The former president won delegates at the Michigan Republican convention Saturday as he inches closer to the nomination, party data showed. Trump also defeated GOP rival Nikki Haley in both the Missouri and Idaho caucuses on the same day, The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: ‘Wink Wink, Nod Nod’: MSNBC Legal Analyst Says Trump Trial Schedule Has ‘No Intention’ Of Playing Out)

“I think that Democrats need to stop the bedwetting, but they need to get out of the bed, and they need to freak out a little bit because the reality is maybe this is what it will take for them to realize this guy could become President of the United States,” Sykes warned.

“This could actually happen, you know, and maybe we ought to treat that threat, you know, the way it ought to be treated,” Sykes continued. “If it’s an existential threat, let’s start acting like it’s an existential threat. So stop the bedwetting, but maybe a little bit of freakout wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.”

Trump is poised to dominate Republican primaries and caucuses held on Super Tuesday, when the largest number of states vote on the same day. Trump is projected to have potentially 61% of the vote compared to Haley’s 31% in Vermont in a poll conducted in February by the University of New Hampshire’s The Green Mountain State Poll.

The poll was carried out as an online survey from Feb. 15 to 19. A total of 964 Green Mountain State panel members participated, with 309 potential Republican primary participants. 435 potential participants in the Democratic primary also answered. The state’s primary election will be held Tuesday.