‘The Supreme Court Has Betrayed Democracy’: Liberals Melt Down After SCOTUS Rules Trump Can Stay On Colorado Ballot

Liberals bemoaned the Supreme Court overturning a state supreme court’s ruling tossing former President Donald Trump off the ballot Monday.

The Supreme Court said that Congress alone had the power to enforce the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment in a 9-0 ruling that was unsigned. The Colorado Supreme Court decided that Trump was disqualified under the provisions of the 14th Amendment in a 4-3 ruling Dec. 19.

“The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy,” former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann posted on X. “Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the ‘court’ has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved.” (RELATED: ‘They Will Stop At Nothing’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Maine’s ‘Dangerous’ Removal Of Trump From Ballot)

“Supreme Court rules that an adjudicated insurrection can still be president, unless Congress acts,” MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner posted. “Not unexpected, but more proof that our institutions of government are not up to the task of saving American democracy. Once again, it’s up to We The People. #VoteLikeHell”

MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas called the decision “another corrupt Supreme Court ruling” while linking to an article offering what he put forth as a course of action to counteract what he called “another round of despair bait.”

Other liberals said the ruling would not prevent Trump’s defeat at the ballot box.

“The Supreme Court will not prevent Donald Trump from becoming President again, but Gen Z will,” “progressive” YouTube host Luke Beasley posted on X.

“The Supreme Court has decided to keep Donald Trump on the Presidential ballot. We knew this was coming,” Democratic congressional candidate Eugene Vindman posted. “Today’s Supreme Court decision won’t impact what will happen in November. We are going to defeat Donald Trump and take back the House from MAGA extremists.”

On MSNBC, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tried to spin the ruling.

“What it doesn’t put aside is the 14th Amendment Section 3 is not just about courts, it’s not just about — you know about ballot — you election officials disqualifying someone. It’s also a rule of thumb for you and me,” Katyal told MSNBC host Ana Cabrera. “I mean, one of the most important moments in our history after the Civil War, our nation came together and said, ‘Look, insurrectionist should not be on the ballot.’ The court today is not saying that Donald Trump is free of the charges of being an insurrectionist.”

“It may be that Congress hasn’t implemented legislation to enforce it, but you and I enforce the 14th Amendment too, by what we do at the ballot box,” Katyal added. (RELATED: ‘If You Can’t Win, Cheat’: Trump World Responds To Colorado Supreme Court Keeping Him Off Ballot)

Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold of Colorado expressed disappointment in the ruling on X.

“I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates,” Griswold posted. “Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot.”

