Biden Reportedly Has New Campaign Strategy To Make Trump ‘Go Haywire’

President Joe Biden is pushing for a new campaign strategy he believes will make former President Donald Trump, the likely nominee, “go haywire in public,” Axios reported.

Rather than focusing on the economy and jobs reports, Biden reportedly believes that if he repeatedly and publicly taunts Trump, the former president will lose his composure, an aide told Axios. Ahead of the 2024 election, sources tell Axios that behind the strategy, the president is reportedly looking for a fight. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Silent As Trump World Openly Lobs Debate Challenge)

The president has previously taken shots at Trump, warning that his return to the White House would be a “threat to democracy.” It’s a campaign theme that Biden has reportedly wanted to double down on, three sources close to the president told Politico.

“The president has always believed that it was his duty to get the nation beyond Trump,” an individual who spoke with Biden about his views on Trump previously told Politico. “He had hoped 2020 would have done it but it didn’t. So he has to do it again.”

Trump, on the other hand, revealed Monday, during an exclusive interview with Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese, that he doesn’t believe that Biden will make it to November.

“I think he’s in bad shape,” Trump told Coglianese. “I think he’s cognitively impaired, and he’s certainly physically impaired. He can’t walk off a stage. He can’t walk up a flight of stairs, you know, three stairs. And he can never find his way. He can never find the stairs. He can’t put two sentences together, and he’s responsible for negotiating with Putin on nuclear weapons, right? You know, the whole thing is crazy. No, personally I don’t think he’s going to make it. I may be wrong. A lot of people think that I’m absolutely wrong. I guess the odds are like 50/50.”

Axios notes that Biden’s potential campaign strategy could help quell concerns about the president’s fitness for office. Biden, 81 years old, has faced growing concerns surrounding his ability to stay in office. Amid the concerns, Biden also trails Trump in nearly all hypothetical matchups both nationally and across key swing states. (RELATED: Biden Forgot When His VP Run Began And Ended, Beau’s Death During Classified Docs Interview, Special Counsel Says)

Ahead of 2024, 76% of American voters are worried about Biden’s age and health going into the 2024 election, according to a Feb. 6 NBC poll. Fifty-four percent of Democrats are worried about Biden’s fitness for a second term, the same poll

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win,” Biden said during a Massachusetts fundraiser.