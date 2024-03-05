Cameron Diaz Set To Join Forces With Keanu Reeves In Jonah Hill’s Comedic Project ‘Outcome’

Cameron Diaz is currently in discussions to join Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming dark comedy, “Outcome,” The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported Tuesday.

This highly anticipated project, which marks Hill’s latest venture into directing, promises to bring together a stellar cast under the Apple Studios banner, according to THR. “Outcome” is poised to offer audiences a deep dive into the troubled life of Reef, portrayed by Reeves. As a Hollywood star grappling with his tumultuous past, Reef is forced to confront his inner demons head-on when he finds himself blackmailed with a compromising video from his earlier days. This narrative thrust will provide a compelling backdrop for the film, showcasing Reeves’s versatility and depth as an actor.

Cameron Diaz is looking to make her comeback to acting a bit more permanent — she’s in final negotiations to star alongside Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves in the Apple dark comedy “Outcome.”https://t.co/gvyxmpRIwH — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2024

Diaz, whose career boasts iconic roles in “There’s Something About Mary,” “The Mask” and the “Charlie’s Angels” franchise, is set to star opposite Reeves. Meanwhile, Reeves, fresh from his success in the latest “John Wick” installment, continues to demonstrate his enduring appeal and blockbuster standing in the industry, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘John Wick’ Director Wants To Try His Hand At Directing Another Famous Film Franchise)

The project was settled at Apple Studios last year and is being penned by Hill alongside Ezra Woods. Hill will also produce the movie under the Strong Baby banner, THR reported. This will be a reunion project for Apple Original Films and Strong Baby as they previously collaborated on a Grateful Dead biopic, currently in development with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions at the helm.