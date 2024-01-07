Chad Stahelski Wants To Try His Hand At Directing ‘Star Wars’ Film

Chad Stahelski has set his sights on a new cinematic universe, “Star Wars,” the director revealed in a podcast released Jan. 1.

The acclaimed director behind the “John Wick” series expressed interest in helming a “Star Wars” film during an interview with Josh Horowitz of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I’m a ‘Star Wars’ guy, like, the first ‘Star Wars’ changed my life,” Stahelski told Horowitz. “Maybe someday out there. Disney, if you’re listening, hit me in a couple of years and I have a couple of takes for ‘Star Wars.'”

In addition, the director’s interest wasn’t limited to the Star Wars franchise. He also expressed interest in another Disney franchise. “Of all the things out there, I’d take a swing at ‘Blade’ in a second,” said Stahelski.

While his “Star Wars” aspirations are set for the future, Stahelski is currently immersed in expanding the “John Wick” universe. During the podcast he discussed the ongoing development of a “John Wick” TV series. (RELATED: Masked Burglars Raid Keanu Reeves’ Home, But Only Steal One Thing: REPORT)

“We’re currently trying to develop a ‘John Wick’ TV series and Lionsgate has been very cool about backing us. We just started getting into the nitty gritty when the strikes all happened … hopefully maybe in this TV series we can bring back some of the people we love,” the director further shared.

Stahelski previously worked with “John Wick” lead Keanu Reeves as a stunt double in “The Matrix,” and was also credited as a stunt coordinator for the franchise.

Stahelski also served as stunt coordinator for the film “The Expendables 2” where, in 2012, stuntman Kun Liu was killed by an explosion on set. Stahelski was sued by Liu’s family following the incident.