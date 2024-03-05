Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Claims He Was Molested By Dialogue Coach

Drake Bell, known for his roles in multiple Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh” has opened up for the first time the abuse he allegedly endured at the hands of a dialogue coach, Variety reported Tuesday.

Brian Peck, served as a dialogue coach on “All That” and “The Amanda Show” before being charged with sexually abusing a child, according to Variety. Bell’s tenure on “The Amanda Show” from 1999 to 2002 laid the foundation for his subsequent success on “Drake & Josh.” But behind the scenes, the former Nickelodeon star claims that Peck sexually abused him during this period.

Peck’s legal troubles culminated in a 2004 conviction for lewd acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor under 16, leading to a 16-month prison sentence and mandatory sex offender registration, the outlet reported. The identity of the victims involved remains undisclosed.

The specifics of the abuse are expected to be disclosed when the new Investigation Discovery docuseries, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” premieres later in March.

The docuseries aims to shed light on the seedy underbelly of Nickelodeon in the ’90s and early 2000s, particularly under producer Dan Schneider, Variety noted. (RELATED: Actor You’d Definitely Recognize From The ’90s Provides Health Update After Mysterious Medical Episode)

Bell’s revelation has reignited discussions around Peck’s past interactions with cast members of “Boy Meets World.” Rider Strong and Will Friedle recently said on the “Pod Meets World” podcast that Peck sought their support as he mounted his legal defense and misled them about the nature of his accusations, Variety reported.