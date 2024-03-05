Massive Explosion At Michigan Warehouse Leaves One Dead: Video

One person has been confirmed dead following a Monday warehouse explosion in a suburban district of Michigan that launched debris up to a mile away.

The explosion lit the skies of Clinton Township, Michigan, with a raging fire, leaving one person dead and one firefighter injured, NBC News reported. The deceased victim appears to have been struck by a cannister thrown by the force of the blast, local Fire Chief Tim Duncan said, according to the outlet.

UPDATE: One person killed after an enormous fire at a suburban Detroit warehouse known to stock combustible materials, officials say. https://t.co/kmYoZZY8h0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 5, 2024

The blast, which took place at the local Select Warehouse at around 9:00 p.m., was audible in the neighboring city of Troy, some 15 miles away, according to Local 4 Detroit. Multiple locals caught the huge blaze on camera before firefighters brought it under control at around 11:00 p.m., the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘Big Fireball’: Massive Explosion Rocks Sherwin-Williams Plant)

More video from the explosion in Clinton Township Michigan Black Steel Canisters roughly 1 foot long and 4 inches in diameter were falling feet away from me. pic.twitter.com/YujMS4g1Ry — Alex M (@pilotscope) March 5, 2024

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, but the warehouse stocked a number of combustibles, according to NBC.

“Select Distributors says it supplies novelty items and phone accessories to dollar stores, and sells vape products, nitrous oxide and CBD oils,” the outlet reported.