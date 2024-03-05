MSNBC Compares Nikki Haley’s Campaign To ‘Dancing On The Deck Of The Titanic’

An MSNBC reporter compared Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign to “dancing on the deck of the Titanic.”

MSNBC correspondent Ali Vitali said that the mood at Haley’s campaign headquarters was “jubilant” despite the former South Carolina governor suffering several losses in GOP nominating contests to former President Donald Trump.

“Really, the idea that the mood is jubilant here, it almost gives the sense of like dancing on the deck of the Titanic,” Vitali told MSNBC anchors covering Super Tuesday.

Vitali explained that Haley did not schedule any remarks on the evening of Super Tuesday, nor does she have any engagements planned for the foreseeable future.



“There are no more public appearances for Nikki Haley or the Haley campaign. She did a little bit of press this morning. Fine, but we’re not expecting to see her in any kind of official campaign capacity,” Vitali said.

“That of course raises all of the questions that really loom over this entire night, which are what happens to Nikky Haley after Super Tuesday? Is there a world in which she stays in through next week in Georgia?” Vitali asked. “Yeah, I could see that world. Or is there one where she says we gave enough voters the alternative, they voted in Super Tuesday, and I’m gonna bow out of this race? I could see that happening too.”

Haley doubled down on her deflection when asked Tuesday morning on “Fox and Friends” whether she would adhere to her previous pledge with the Republican National Committee (RNC) and endorse the GOP nominee, who is likely to be Trump. Haley has said that she would stay in the presidential race until at least Super Tuesday’s elections, The Associated Press reported.