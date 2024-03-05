Super Tuesday Voter Tells NBC Reporter Shaquille Brewster That Nikki Haley ‘Doesn’t Have No Balls To Scratch’

A Super Tuesday voter told NBC reporter Shaquille Brewster that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley “doesn’t have no balls to scratch.”

Emmett Martin, who appears to live in Graham, North Carolina, did not hold back Monday when explaining his opposition of Haley to Brewster in a segment on NBC. Brewster posted a video of the full interaction, which did not air on television, to social media Tuesday.

“What do you think of Nikki Haley? Did you ever consider her?” the NBC correspondent asked Martin.

“Um, you know, what I got to say, you don’t really want to put on air,” Martin replied.

“Let me hear it!” Brewster said.

“Well, one, [she] is not going to be a good president because she doesn’t have no balls to scratch,” Martin told Brewster. “She’s just going to scratch her head. All a woman is good for in my book is having babies and taking care of the house. That’s the old thing, but I’m old school.”

Full video of that moment in Graham, N.C. Men and women have told me they wouldn’t vote for Haley because she’s a woman before (and in plenty of other states), but rarely is it said this explicitly and in front of a camera. https://t.co/2t2GAw50Mk pic.twitter.com/nmTSL2Ymh6 — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) March 5, 2024

Haley has only achieved victory in one GOP presidential nomination contest, acquiring just under 63% of the vote in the District’s of Columbia’s Republican primary, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win the Republican nomination after defeating Haley in several states. (RELATED: Fox Host Presses Nikki Haley On Pledge To Endorse GOP Frontrunner)

“So you never considered her?” Brewster asked the voter.

“No,” Martin said.

“Mainly because she’s a woman?” Brewster inquired.

“Because she’s female,” Martin said. “Don’t take me wrong. Females know what they’re doing, but they still got to have a little bit of guidance. Trump would be the one to guide her.”

Haley deflected when asked Sunday on “Meet the Press” whether she would endorse Trump as the GOP presidential nominee despite her pledge with the Republican National Committee (RNC). Trump is polling nationally at 78.8% in the GOP presidential contest, while Haley trails the former president with 14.8% of the vote, according to RealClearPolitics.