Trump Wins North Dakota Caucuses

Former President Donald Trump secured another 2024 victory on the eve of Super Tuesday, beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the North Dakota caucus, according to The Associated Press.

Trump led Haley 84.9% to 14.1% in the North Dakota caucus where 29 delegates are at stake, the AP projected at the time of writing. The former president has now won ten nominating contests this cycle, while Haley secured her first victory in the Washington, D.C., primary on Sunday.

The former president most recently won caucuses in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan on Saturday, as well as Michigan’s primary on Tuesday. Trump also beat Haley in her home state of South Carolina, and secured wins in the U.S. Virgin Islands caucus, the Nevada caucus, the New Hampshire primary and the Iowa caucus.

Haley lost to the “None of These Candidates” option in the Nevada primary, which did not count for delegates. (RELATED: Trump Inches Closer To Nomination With Saturday Victories Over Nikki Haley)

Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum encouraged his constituents to caucus for Trump, who he endorsed a month after suspending his own presidential campaign in early December.

The Democratic primary in North Dakota will be held on March 30.

Over a dozen states will hold their respective nominating contests on Tuesday when hundreds more delegates are up for grabs, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

A Morning Consult survey of major Super Tuesday states released Feb. 7 found Trump leading Haley anywhere from 41 to 47 points in Alabama, California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Haley maintains she will stay in the race through Super Tuesday, but the former president’s dominance in the primary contests shows he’s on track to secure the GOP nomination.

