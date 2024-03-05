Viral Video Shows 72-Year-Old Lady Dangling In Mid-Air After Accident

A woman from Tonteg, Wales, went viral Tuesday after security camera footage of her being hoisted into the air was shared online.

Anne Hughes, 72, who lives Rhondda Cynon Taf, was lifted into the air and left dangling after her coat got caught in shop shutters, according to BBC. The video was originally shared to TikTok, where it has seemingly disappeared into the depths of whatever we’re being funneled by China today.

But some legend reposted the clip to Twitter, and I’ve probably watched it 30 times already. I’m sure you will too.

“I’ll never hear the end of it,” Hughes told BBC. “My boss has said he’s never liked his staff hanging around.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🧚🏻‍♀️ A woman in Wales had to be rescued after she was lifted into the air by shop shutters. pic.twitter.com/aL8HbBkVGa — 𝐂𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐚 ☭ (@cheguwera) March 5, 2024

“The shutter was completely open then I screamed his name, and thank goodness he came out and lowered the shutter a little bit and managed to get me in his arms,” she continued. “And I just can remember saying to him, ‘Just grab my head’ — I was worried I was going to fall, I was pointing towards the floor.”

Thankfully, Hughes no injuries at all. Just a bit of a shock. (RELATED: Man Claims He Didn’t Realize He Was Stabbed By British Football Hooligans)

Hughes officially retired around seven years ago, but took on some work at the shop shortly thereafter. Welsh women are notorious for not being able to sit still. Even after what was probably a 40-year career, Welsh women have to have some type of job to do or they go clinically insane (at least, more so than they are already). Trust me. I’m a Welsh woman and I’m related to many, many Welsh women. We’re all the same!