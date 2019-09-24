Celebrate Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Catherine Zeta-Jones’ birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 50-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones.

Born in Swansea, United Kingdom, the "Oceans Twelve" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry at the age of 15 when she landed the lead role in the British revival of "42nd Street." The opportunity helped her land a role on the comedy TV series "The Darling Buds of May" in 1991.

But it was her breakthrough role in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro," alongside such stars as Anthony Hopkins and Antonio Banderas that made her a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Since that time she's appeared on the big screen in films like "The Haunting" in 1999 and "Traffic" in 2000. I have to admit I really like this actress and she's fantastic in "Chicago" from 2002. If you haven't seen it, I can't recommend higher.

On top of all that talent, she is truly drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Catherine!