Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Reveals She Faced Life-Threatening Complication While Pregnant With Their Child

Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino’s girlfriend and mother of his newborn son, said she faced a life-threatening complication during the final stages of her pregnancy.

The 30-year old said she was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome. The serious complication is caused by high liver enzymes that can trigger seizures during or right after a mother gives birth, as explained in Alfallah’s Vogue Arabia interview. The serious condition requires monitoring, and it left Alfallah traumatized and wishing she could have had a smoother birthing experience. She was hooked up to bags of magnesium and felt panic over her low platelet count, and the situation depleted the joy of giving birth, she told Vogue.

Alfallah said she was not able to be alone with her newborn son Roman in the first days of his life, as medical professionals remained concerned for her health and well-being and were afraid that she might seizure. “When I look back on it now, I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more,” she told Vogue.

She was distraught with worry at the time, but thankfully, her health rebounded, and she didn’t require emergency care. Alfallah and Pacino’s baby was born in June 2023.

In spite of the stress and medical setbacks that she endured, Alfallah said parenting with Pacino has been “greater” than she “ever could imagine.”

The new mom is absolutely smitten with her child.

“Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be,” Alfallah said.

“Every day I look at him, I just know I’m so blessed.”