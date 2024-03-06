‘American Idol’ Producer Nigel Lythgoe Slapped With Fourth Sexual Assault Suit, Court Filing Says

“American Idol” producer and “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator, Nigel Lythgoe is now reportedly facing another sexual assault lawsuit, making this the fourth woman to come forward in less than three months, a court filing said.

The alleged victim filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, Tuesday and makes allegations of sexual assault that date back to 2018, according to Deadline. The lawsuit was reportedly filed just hours after Lythgoe attempted to refute the claims made against him by Paula Abdul. The latest victim, known only as Jane Doe, alleged Lythoe assaulted her at his residence in the court filing, the outlet reported. She reportedly alleged he forced his knee between her legs while pinning her against a wall, ensuring she could not move. The lawsuit then alleged Lythgoe touched her genitalia, groped her and kissed her neck against her will, according to the outlet.

The plaintiff is represented by Johnson & Johnson, as is Abdul and another Jane Doe alleging she was assaulted by Lythgoe in 2016, according to Deadline.

The court documents alleged that “Lythgoe’s sexual assault and battery were so traumatizing that Plaintiff no longer feels like the confident, capable, and independent woman that she was before the incident,” the outlet reported.

The alleged victim stated in the filing she attended Lythgoe’s home on business matters, and after a few minutes of professional dialogue, Lythgoe allegedly forced her against the exterior side wall of his property, according to Deadline. She reportedly alleged she attempted to push him off her but she was unable to move in the document. Doe alleged Lythgoe persisted to touch and kiss her in spite of her efforts to get away, the outlet reported. She reportedly stated she was eventually able to get away from the alleged altercation, and immediately fled from his residence.

She claimed in the filing that she drove off in her car but was unable to continue driving as she was shaken up from the alleged ordeal, according to Deadline. Doe reportedly added in the document that she pulled over a block away from Lythgoe’s home and sat in her car shaking and crying for roughly 30 minutes before she was able to compose herself enough to drive home.

“Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological distress, guilt, humiliation, and embarrassment, all of which have greatly impacted her professional and personal life,” the court filing read, according to Deadline.

“After more than a decade-long professional and cordial relationship, Mr. Lythgoe allegedly forced himself upon our client during what was supposed to be a business meeting and then terminated their relationship when she did not acquiesce,” the Senior Counsel with Johnson & Johnson stated, according to Deadline. (RELATED: REPORT: Brandi Glanville Accuses Andy Cohen Of Sexual Harassment)

“We hope that stories like this will become a thing of the past, and we continue to be proud to support the women who are finally standing up to say: ‘enough is enough.”