Woman Sues T.I. For Alleged Sexual Assault, Claims His Wife Was In On The Plot: REPORT

A woman sued famous singer T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris for sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment, according to a report Wednesday.

The woman alleged she was drugged and forced into a threesome with the couple, during which time she claims Harris rubbed and grinded on her naked body, and T.I. penetrated her with his toe, according to TMZ. She claimed she was lightheaded and dizzy at the time of their encounter. The next morning, she claimed her “vagina was in serious pain” and was itching and burning, TMZ reported.

The woman said she and a friend were introduced to a man named “Caviar” at a party at Coolio’s house in 2005. Caviar reportedly worked for T.I. and Harris, and invited her to party with them at a nightclub in Los Angeles the following night. She attended the VIP section, and ordered two drinks before Harris allegedly gave her another.

She was invited to leave the club with Harris and T.I., and her friend jumped into a different vehicle with Caviar, believing they were headed to the same place, according to TMZ.

The woman, known only as Jane Doe, claimed she was taken to a hotel with the couple. She alleged Harris took her into the bathroom and addressed her they were joined by T.I. in the shower.

She claimed she was lightheaded and dizzy at the time, and T.I. told her to go to the bed. She claimed he watched porn and demanded that she massage oil onto him. Harris then joined and began sexually assaulting Doe by pinning her on her stomach and grinding on top of her, according to TMZ.

Doe said T.I. pushed his toe into her vagina and she told him, “no,” before going to the bathroom to vomit.

“Are you alright? Looks like you in last place,” T.I. reportedly said to her at the time.

Doe said a security guard told her to leave the next morning, while Harris and T.I. remained in the bed, and noted the soreness in her vagina at the time.

Doe filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, but a lawyer for T.I. and Harris said, “Not only are the claims bogus, but they missed the deadline to file the lawsuit.” (RELATED: Reality Competition Contestants Sue Producer Nigel Lythgoe For Sexual Assault After Paula Abdul’s Complaint)

T.I. and Harris spoke out about the allegations, saying, “This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations,” according to TMZ.

“We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court,” they said.