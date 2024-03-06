‘I’m Too Far Away’: Dramatic Audio Details Moments Before Deadly Plane Crash In Nashville

Audio recordings from a small plane that crashed Monday night in West Nashville, Tennessee killing all five passengers has been obtained Wednesday by WZTV.

Air traffic controllers received messages from the airplane indicating that the aircraft’s engine and power had failed and that the pilot needed approval for an emergency landing, investigators said, according to WZTV.

Soon after receiving a message from the airport’s tower regarding approval to land, however, the pilot reportedly radioed that he was not going to reach the runway at John C. Tune Airport, according to the investigators. (RELATED: Two Dead After Small Plane Attempts Emergency Landing On Highway. Video Shows Fiery Aftermath)

HEARTBREAKING AUDIO 💔’Won’t make it’: Recordings detail harrowing moments before deadly Nashville plane crash >> https://t.co/vOgT0AekDy pic.twitter.com/B5owyUOTSX — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 5, 2024

Audio released by WZTV details the horrifying moments that unfolded before the plane tragically crashed behind a Costco and burst into flames.

“Are you trying to land at John Tune?” the control tower asked.

“My engine turned off. I’m at 1,600. I’m going to be landing — I don’t know where,” the pilot responded.

“I’m declaring an emergency. Do you have the airport in sight? Straight in, runway 2. Straight in, runway 2 at John Tune. Do you have the airport?” the control tower said.

“Yes, I have the runway in sight,” the pilot stated.

“Runway 2 cleared to land,” the control tower said.

“I’m too far away, I won’t make it,” the pilot replied.

“See if you can glide in there sir, they’re clearing the runway for you,” the control tower encouraged.

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official said there were three children among the five Canadian citizens who perished in the crash, WZTV reported. Authorities reportedly said they are still investigating the incident. The aircraft departed from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, the NTSB stated, according to the outlet. The plane was reportedly a Piper PA-32 aircraft.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD), who arrived at the crash scene, says several witnesses observed the aircraft crash, according to WZTV. NFD Spokesperson Kendra Loney reportedly said witnesses reported seeing the plane burst into flames and imploded when it hit the ground.

“That impact was catastrophic and did not leave any survivors,” Loney stated, the outlet reported.

The aircraft flew above the airport, conducted a sharp turn and crashed into a roadway, the NTSB said, according to WZTV. The plane reportedly caught fire on the ground after keeling over and coming to a halt, the agency added.